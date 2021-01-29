Watch for ice on roads this morning as snow melt from yesterday has re-froze leading to slick patches. Morning temps are much warmer than yesterday, coldest numbers only in the upper 10s.
MUCH warmer this morning, coldest temps are upper 10s and not near zero like yesterday. Watch for patchy ice on roads this morning, lots of snow melt expected today! #mowx @KOMUnews — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 29, 2021
Expecting LOTS of snowmelt today and even some more sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 40s, the warmest of the week.
SLIGHT CHANCE FOR WINTER WEATHER SATURDAY AM
Just want to watch the early morning hours on Saturday when precipitation is moving in while air temps are near-freezing. There could be a brief round of freezing rain over eastern-northeast Missouri until 8am. Impacts for eastern Missouri appear limited at this time.
SATURDAY'S RAIN WILL BE HEAVY
The total month-to-date rainfall for Columbia is around 2.20", which is already more than the 30-year average of 1.92" for January.
We are looking at around 1.00" on average for central Missouri on Saturday, beginning in the morning and lasting until late-evening or overnight. This rain will be heavy at times and may cause flooding.