We had a lot of rain overnight and more rain is to come over the next few days, including a chance for isolated stronger storms Tuesday afternoon.
The rainfall overnight was enough to lead to wet roads and even some areas of ponding on roads. This will improve throughout the morning as much of the morning is expected to be mainly dry. Only a few light showers are possible this morning.
A warm front lifting north out of southern Missouri will help trigger our next chance for rain - this afternoon starting after 1pm. Thunderstorms may be associated with the round too and these storms could be strong.
Main storm hazards will be lightning, up to dime-sized hail and 40-50mph winds from 3pm until 10pm. Severe weather is expected to be very limited.
A cold front will pass through the region late tonight leading to a MUCH colder day tomorrow. Temps will go from the middle 60s Tuesday, to the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday, rising back in the 50s/60s by this weekend. Nightly temps are expected to mainly remain above freezing, but a few spots could drop below 32 degrees Thursday night and Friday night.
The weekend appears to be back to great, early spring weather. Temps will be on the cool side, but actually are 'normal' for this time of year with highs in the 50s/60s.