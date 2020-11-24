TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Weird weather happened yesterday. Frost. Sleet. Snow. It was a cold, gross weather day. Things have improved thanks to a breezy south wind pushing in warmer air and temps are nearing the 50s today.

Tracking thunderstorms & rainfall

The next round of rain will arrive this afternoon and a few thunderstorms may be possible in the evening and night hours. Rain will likely begin after 2-3pm and will be widespread by the evening rush hour.

Thunderstorms will be back in Columbia later this afternoon and should continue into the nightHere's a snapshot of NOWCAST at 5pm. Expect downpours and gusty winds during the evening rush #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RgIF9jRKMn — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 24, 2020

These storms are likely to continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. We will monitor these storms overnight for any potential severe weather.

Rainfall amounts may vary, but there's a decent chance for some locations to receive up to 2.00" of rainfall just tonight along if thunderstorms become heavy. Most locations will receive around 0.20" rainfall through 3pm Wednesday afternoon.

Storms this time of year...Severe weather?

Severe weather is not likely in central Missouri this evening or tonight, but that doesn't mean these storms won't produce small hail or gusty winds. These storms passing by tonight could gust up to 40 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, is forecasting an area of potential severe weather potential over Oklahoma, Arkansas and southern Missouri where damaging winds and hail are possible in passing storms. Any tornado hazard exists primarily in Oklahoma tonight. Again, atmospheric ingredients that support severe storm development are likely to remain south of the KOMU 8 Viewing Area.

The First Alert Weather Team will monitor any storm development and keep you updated on the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app.

Thanksgiving Day and the weekend

All the messy weather we will endure early this week will quickly move east before the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting cold, sunshine will be back Thursday morning and the afternoon will warm nicely, back in the middle to upper 50s. Thursday looks to be the warmest day for some time...check the expected forecast for more details on a very cold beginning to December.

Temps will be in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday under sunny skies. Another chance for rain comes Sunday with highs in the 40s.