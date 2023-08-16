A slight warmer trend began today. With a mainly sunny sky and an increase in southern air, temps have climbed slightly warmer than they have in the last few days.
Temperatures the rest of this evening will remain in the middle to upper 70s before sunset, and then will drop into the 60s overnight.
The sunshine will continue into the rest of the work week. This will, again, allow temps to raise a little bit more Thursday where we we be in the middle 80s. Then, a cold front moves through Mid-Missouri, which will drop temps a few degrees by Friday.
Regardless of slightly warmer temps, humidity will still be low, so it will still feel comfortable outside. Unfortunately, this will not last long as heat and humidity return this weekend.
The increase in humidity will cause heat indices to rise as well. Sunday and Monday have the potential to be dangerously hot.
Above average temps will continue into the next week ahead.