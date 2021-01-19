We finally saw some sunshine today and more is on the way for the next several days.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Out-the-door temperatures will be in the middle 20s and skies will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will quickly warm through the day to the upper 40s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
A passing system to our south will result in additional cloud cover for the afternoon, mainly for areas south of I-70. Precipitation is not expected, but don’t be caught off guard with this extra cloud cover that will be building. Additionally, winds will be breezy through the day gusting up to 25-30mph.
COLD FRONT ARRIVES
Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday morning, but it won't do much to impact our temperature during the day as skies will be mostly sunny as highs reach the lower 50s. Cooler air will start to filter in overnight and we will be back to seasonal conditions for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Friday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s, but cloud cover will start to build for Saturday as highs reach the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
NEXT PRECIPITATION CHANCE
A large storm system will move through the central and northern United States on Sunday, bringing rain and snow for much of the Midwest. Temperatures have been trending upward for Missouri, meaning rainfall is looking to be the predominant precipitation type at this time. Snow is expected for Iowa, Nebraska and all states to the north.
Sunday will feature temperatures starting in the lower 30s and warming to the middle 40s once the warm front passes. If moisture can get out ahead of this front, there will be the possibility for a very brief wintry mix before this transitions to all rain.
More moisture is anticipated for Monday as well, but once again rain looks to be the main form of precipitation as temperatures hold above freezing.
The pattern remains somewhat unsettled for the middle of next week as temperatures hold close to average for this time of the year.
We are watching for the possibility that most moisture Sunday through Wednesday next week holds to our north, and we get only a few passing showers. At this time, we do not expect widespread rain through the entire period. Stay tuned.