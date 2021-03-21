If you haven't yet, you can still watch a live feed of an erupting volcano in Iceland.
We finally saw abundant sunshine this weekend. It won't last long, because clouds and rain are ahead for much of the next week.
First, MONDAY will be mostly cloudy and breezy with gusts around 35 mph. There will be some moisture in the clouds trying to come down but it will fight dry air... and dry air will very likely win and evaporate the rain into the atmosphere. Therefore, expect a dry, windy Monday with warm above average temps reaching the middle and upper 60s.
TUESDAY will likely be a washout with showers much of the day. A few thunderstorms may mix in as well. A cold front will push through the area and that will also cool temps into the afternoon. The high temp near 60º will occur closer to Noon and slowly fall thereafter.
Winds will gust up to 45 mph on Tuesday, making for a windy rain.
We're back to dry time on WEDNESDAY with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.
Just as quickly as dry time arrives on Wednesday, more showers arrive for THURSDAY. A low pressure system from the southwest will likely swing through Missouri's bootheel and bring another round of rain. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the lower 50s.
Winds on Wednesday and Thursday are only expected to gust 20-25 mph.
FRIDAY is looking to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs back to the upper 50s near 60. Winds should be on the calm side of the spectrum.
After a slight chance for rain on Saturday, next week is looking to see much more dry time with seasonal temps.