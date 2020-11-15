KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

Sunday saw winds gusting between 30-45 mph throughout central Missouri under sunny skies. Over the next week, we'll have more wind to deal with.

THE WIND THIS WEEK

MONDAY will be breezy with gusts from the west around 25 mph. A cold front will then move through on Monday night into Tuesday morning. High pressure will quickly fill in behind the frontal boundary and that will yield calmer winds for TUESDAY.

WEDNESDAY will eventually garner a warm front from the south ushering in warmer temperatures and a strengthening southerly wind. You should expect southerly wind gusts around 30 mph on Wednesday. These winds may grow to near 40 mph for THURSDAY.

FRIDAY should be calmer but still breezy with winds gusting around 25 mph, continuing through the weekend.

TEMPERATURES IN THE WEEK AHEAD

The third week of November will start fairly seasonal until a warm front on Wednesday brings us back into the above-average category. Low temperatures will once again be very close to our average high for this time of year.

THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE

This week will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Clouds won't largely come back into our skies until Friday and Saturday.

A cold front is, for now, expected to move through on Sunday. This should bring showers into Missouri and then cool us down to start Thanksgiving week with more-seasonal temperatures.