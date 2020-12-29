Temperatures will continue to warm through the evening and overnight hours as rain prepares to head east. Multiple rounds of precipitation are set to move in through the beginning of the weekend.
TUESDAY NIGHT: “WARM” WITH RAIN
Winds will be out of the south overnight and that will help warm temperatures into the lower to middle 40s. Rain is expected to begin after 9PM and last through Wednesday morning. Rain will be light to moderate at times, with 0.5-1” of rain possible by Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will hold in the 40s overnight and road conditions will be in good shape, just wet.
WEDNESDAY: FALLING TEMPS AND PASSING SHOWERS
Rain is expected through the morning as a cold front arrives! This will cause temperatures to fall through the day. Out the door temperatures will be in the 40s with rain likely.
By midday much of the rain will be pushing to the east and we’ll hold in the 30s. We will be much drier for the afternoon and evening, but a few flurries or snowflakes are possible.
Any snow flurries would likely amount to a maximum of a dusting. Little to no issues are expected on the roadways for this, but as always you’ll want to use caution on bridges and overpasses.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY DRY DAY; OVERNIGHT PRECIP
Most of the day will be dry and cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the middle 30s for the afternoon.
Overnight is the time frame where the forecast will get very interesting. A low pressure system from the south will track to the north, but the question remains as to whether it will take a westerly or eastly track.
At this time, the westerly track is looking more likely, meaning we will be looking at the potential of freezing rain that will transition to rain. Temperatures at the surface will be the key factor in determining what happens with this forecast. Currently we are expected to fall into the lower 30s, but if this storm system tracks a few more miles to the west we will see temperatures warm enough to avoid freezing rain.
The potential for freezing rain will come to an end Friday morning as temperatures become warm enough to support rain without any issues.
Friday afternoon and evening could feature a few light snow showers, but accumulation isn’t looking likely.
This forecast will need to be fine tuned over the next few days. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 for the latest information.
LOOKING AHEAD
We will need to keep an eye on Saturday's forecast as a quick wave of moisture could bring a few flurries, but nothing impressive is expected. Highs will be cool in the middle 30s.
A drier and warmer pattern will kick of Sunday with highs in the 40s.