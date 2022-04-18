A chilly weekend continues its weather into the start of a new week. Easter Sunday had, rain, show and sleet. We are done with that.
Some sunshine begins to return as we get later in the afternoon. Temperatures today will start in the 30s, only rising in the middle 50s.
Brrr. A chilly morning ahead with eventual clearing skies and afternoon sunshine.Morning temps in the 30s over central Missouri, highs in the mid 50s #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/YYeWudS2Jb— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 18, 2022
Freeze warnings are issued for tonight over nearly all of Missouri. Cover, or bring inside plants sensitive to cold weather to prevent damage to that plant.
The trends for this week will be much warmer. Starting with a warm front Tuesday night into Wednesday, this surge of air from the south will change the flow of the atmosphere out from the south leading to temps more routinely in the 60s/70s for the remainder of the month.
While temps will be warmer, there will also be increased chances for rain. Showers will return to the region as early as Tuesday evening and will continue off and on, every day, for through this weekend. The next best chance for rain will be Wednesday.