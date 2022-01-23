Temperatures will be back and forth over the coming days, reaching highs generally in the morning.
You know that saying, "It's Missouri weather. Just wait 15 minutes, it will change"...That is kind of true for the next few days.
This may be a bit odd as >95% of our days feature the high temp in the afternoon. However, during the winter a passing cold front in the morning can mean only one thing - cooling temps during the day.
Another morning cold front to trick people into thinking it'll be warm...Our 'high temp' has already been reached as of 6am!Daytime temps in central Missouri to fall in the upper 20s by afternoon with wind chills in the lower 20shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vUZqK3OcKz— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 23, 2022
A passing cold front Sunday morning will lead to cooling temps in the upper 20s. there will be some afternoon sunshine, so temps may briefly jump back in the lower 30s before sunset. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s.
Overnight will be a wind shift out from the south, so temps will gradually warm overnight back in the lower 30s by sunrise.
Another passing cold front will arrives midday Monday. Temps will rise in the middle 40s by noon, before falling in the upper 30s by Monday afternoon. We could also see a few sprinkles, but most will stay dry tomorrow.
A BRIEF COLD SNAP
Frigid conditions will arrive into the region Monday night and temperatures will be very cold again Tuesday and Wednesday, just not as arctic-like as experienced last week. Just be prepared for a few mornings in the single digits.
There may be a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday as a fast moving warm front sweeps the region, followed subsequently by a fast moving cold front - what a theme.
Temps will reach the middle 40s Thursday, cooling again in the 20s/30s by Friday. However, the trends do appear warmer by the weekend and for the first days of February where highs will more routinely reach the 40s.