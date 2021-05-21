There have been multiple waves of passing showers this week and things are finally turning to a drier pattern once the weekend arrives.
Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible this morning and lunch time. Morning temps will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Most will see rain during the morning.
(5:15am) Showers coming in from the Springfield, MO areas and northern Arkansas will lead to a rainy morning for central MissouriExpecting most in Mid-MO to get rain during the morning until noonhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/lKosmdqhr7— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 21, 2021
By this afternoon, most rain will have exited central Missouri and skies will slowly begin to clear up. This will bring highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Only isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. This evening is expected to remain dry.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
There will be rain showers nearby central Missouri this weekend, but it appears this rain should stay mainly north and west, mainly in the Kansas City area. Locations in central Missouri that could receive rain would be mainly west of Columbia/Jefferson City during Saturday morning.
Majority of Missouri will begin to be under the influence of a very warm high pressure ridge. This ridge is typical of building heat, sometimes humidity and lower rain chances. High temperatures over this weekend will be in the middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK TURNS STORMY AGAIN
More atmospheric energy will be overhead around the middle of next week and a series of passing frontal systems will increase the chances for thunderstorms. The best chances will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The hope is that this rain and eventual cold front around Friday of next week will lead to a cooler and drier Memorial Day weekend.