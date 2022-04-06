Heavy rain from last night will continue to clear up this morning and skies will be quick to return to sunshine. Very windy conditions will begin to develop as the day goes on.
Rainfall totaled around 0.50" to 1.50" thanks to the evening thunderstorms. Some of the heaviest rainfall occurred in Cooper and Boone counties.
Windy conditions will be the primary focus from today through Friday as west to northwest winds pick up to 25mph, gusting to 35-40 at times. Be sure to secure anything lightweight outdoors and be cautious with high profile vehicles on the road, especially if you have plans to travel west. Winds in Kansas are expected to gust around 40-55mph (non-storm related).
Temperatures will be much cooler than yesterday's highs in the lower 70s, only reaching the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. The trends are even cooler for the remainder of the week with highs generally in the 40 for Thursday and Friday.
We could even see temps drop in the upper 20s by Saturday morning. This freezing temps may prompt the NWS to issue frost and/or freeze warnings for the region.
The weekend will go from highs in the 50s Saturday to the 70s on Sunday. Those 70 degree temps will continue into next week and could lead to eventual thunderstorm chances.