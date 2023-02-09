A rainy start to the day, but Thursday will become drier and windy. We have a great forecast for the weekend.
Showers continue in central Missouri and there are locations over northern Missouri dealing with light snow through 8-9am.
Travel issues will be possible in Kansas City, NW Missouri and northern Missouri due to overnight snow (generally NW of the @KOMUnews viewing area)Roads in central Missouri are wet, but so far it's just been rain here #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxgduCU pic.twitter.com/GFUgxvtZyW— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 9, 2023
While we are not expecting issues for travel in central Missouri, there may be snow-covered and slushy roads over northern Missouri, along and north of US HWY 36 into southern Iowa. Elsewhere will be mainly rainy, or dealing with quick-melting snow.
As rain comes to an end this morning, conditions will be breezy and trending partly cloudy for the rest of Thursday. Temps will be in the middle 30s during the morning, reaching the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.
There could be snow flurries over southern Missouri overnight into Friday morning. Otherwise, sunshine will return tomorrow with cold and breezy conditions. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 30s with lows in the lower 20s Friday night.
The weekend's weather looks great for outdoor conditions! Lots of sunshine, seasonal to above normal February temps, light winds...Temps on Saturday will be in the middle 40s, rising in the 50s Sunday.
Next week will be rainy once again, especially on Tuesday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will run above normal in the 50s next week with a brief, significant cool-down late in the week.