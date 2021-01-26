Widespread accumulating snow is expected Wednesday morning with snow accumulations.
SNOWFALL TIMING
Accumulating snow is expected to move from west to east starting in the early morning (around 2AM) and it will exit into the early afternoon (around 1PM). Expect a few non-accumulating flurries in the afternoon.
The bulk of the accumulating snow is expected to fall Wednesday morning, and there could be a few issues during the morning commute. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) which means there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
SNOW ACCUMULATION
Overall, a dusting to 2-inches is expected in central Missouri, locally some areas may get up to 3".
Snow will not be overly heavy, but the timing during the morning commute will allow for a few potential issues. Slick spots will be possible in the morning, especially on elevated surfaces. Most problems will be avoidable as long as everyone slows down and leaves a little extra distance between cars. It would also be a good idea to plan a little extra time to get where you need to go.
Since snow will come to an end early in the afternoon road conditions are expected to improve for the evening, but untreated roads could still have a few slick spots.
Temperatures will be chilly with temperatures starting in the middle 20s and only warming to the lower 30s for the afternoon
WARMING UP
Sunshine will return on Thursday as warmer air slowly starts to filter in, but it will be cold in the morning. Temperatures will start in the middle 10s and warm to the upper 30s with mainly sunny skies.
The warming trend will continue for Friday, but clouds will be increasing. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
The weekend will feature a passing system that is expected to bring rain to the region on Saturday and some of the rain will have the potential to be heavy. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 40s. We’ll need to watch for some leftover moisture and flurries for Sunday.