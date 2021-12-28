Weather will be warm and rainy Tuesday, but sign of winter's big return is on the horizon.
It's weird to think there could be thunderstorms when temperatures are in the 30s, but that's what is happening Tuesday morning!
Rainfall could be heavy a times Tuesday morning until the showers clear up just before 12pm.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.50" to 1.00" for locations near and southeast of HWY 54, including Jefferson City. Lower rain totals are expected northwest of HWY 54 where accumulations will be less than 0.50", including Columbia and Boonville.
Another crazy weather feature today? The fact it get very mild again today! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s, possibly the 60s if we can squeeze out some extra afternoon sunshine.
WINTER ON IT'S WAY?
Let's tap the brakes on any 'hype' or 'alarm' on a weekend winter system for New Years. There's been a lot of that circulating social media lately.
Yes. There will be a chance for snow on Saturday, but there will also be a lot of dry air still mixing into the system and still some uncertainly on the track of a low pressure system. More north track - warmer/less snow. More southerly track - cooler/some light snow then quickly dry.
You can count on frigid air over Missouri this weekend with Sunday morning temps in the 10s, possibly only reaching the 20s Sunday afternoon.