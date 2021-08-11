Heat and humidity set to continue for about the next 36 hours. Meanwhile, there will be 'surprise' storm chances too.
(4:49am) Heavy storms blowing up quickly this morning near Macon/Kirksville, and also near Sedalia and BoonvilleThese storms should continue to move northeast and clear out of Mid-MO by 7-8amhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mXq4XkccC0— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 11, 2021
Starting Wednesday morning, expect passing clouds and occasional showers and storms until around 8am. These storms may produce frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail in addition to heavy rain.
After 8am, conditions will turn right back to sunshine, heat and humidity. Look for highs quickly in the 90s with a heat index around 103-107.
Thursday will be another similar day with spot storm chances and high heat plus humidity. Temps will again be forecast to reach the middle 90s with a heat index around 105+ during the afternoon.
By Thursday night, a cold front will begin passing through the Midwest offering not only storm chances, but a relief from the heat and humidity.
Storms will be possible Friday with highs only in the middle to upper 80s, even cooler over the weekend and expecting dry conditions with slight, but noticeable humidity. Highs this weekend will be in the middle 80s.