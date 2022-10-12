Thunderstorms are expected this morning and could disrupt your morning commute and kid's bus stop routes.
These storms will be arriving from the west this morning ahead of a passing cold front that will eventually reach us mid-morning. Expect heavy downpours, gusty winds and occasional lightning.
Rain will wrap up from west to east by the 10-11am hours this morning, becoming drier and sunnier with a breeze out from the west-northwest at 10-20mph. Temps today will hold in the 60s while raining, rising to the lower 70s this afternoon.
Cooler temperatures will be the trend heading into Thursday and Friday. Expect breezy winds this week with highs in the middle 60s. Morning temps will become much cooler in the upper 30s and to lower 40s.
This weekend features a cold front Saturday night, so conditions will be slightly warmer Saturday before becoming cooler again Sunday. As of now, rain chances appear to be pretty low this weekend...just some occasional clouds.
Next week will be even cooler and we will start the new week with lots of sunshine and highs only in the 50s, nightly temps in the lower 30s - our first freeze of the season may be possible early next week due to the colder weather.