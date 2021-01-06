Cloud cover has filtered back into Central Missouri, and cloud cover will continue over the next several days.
3:40PM Wednesday: Dry air continues to keep us dry in Mid Missouri, but some moisture is possible for our lake area counties tonight. pic.twitter.com/uN1jiaPPqx— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 6, 2021
OVERNIGHT PRECIP CHANCES
Most of the region will not see rain or snow tonight. Dry air has been in place through the day and that will continue to hold through the evening for much of the region. A few sprinkles will be possible, mainly west of HWY 63. This precip will start to shift south overnight, and areas south of Highway 50 could see very light rain that transitions to a rain/snow mix overnight.
A very light “slushy dusting” is possible for Eldon, Osage Beach, over to Rolla and Vienna. This is not expected to cause any travel issues for the KOMU 8 viewing area, but it is always a good idea to use a little extra caution.
ENDING THE WEEK
Cloudy skies will be in full force to end the week. Thursday will start with temperatures in the upper 20s and end with temperatures in the upper 30s. Friday will be more of the same with overcast skies expected and highs in the middle 30s. Sunshine is not looking likely either of these days
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to be slightly below average for the weekend. Lows will be right on par for tis time of the year, in the lower 20s with highs a few degrees below average in the middle 30s. Some sunshine does look to be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, but skies do look to stay mostly cloudy at this time.
Temperatures will start to warm a little by the middle of next week as a fairly quiet pattern holds in place. Highs could be in the middle 40s by the middle of the week.