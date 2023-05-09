Morning temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s across mid-MO. Throughout the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
There is a slight chance for rain today, but showers and storms will mainly stay out west. This will likely continue into the evening, but showers could enter mid-Missouri overnight and into Wednesday.
There are multiple chances for rain over the next several days as well. Thursday and Friday look to be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop.
Temperatures through the weekend will continue in the lower to middle 80s. Once we enter the new work week, temperatures return closer to average in the middle 70s.