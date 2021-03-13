Mid-Missouri has seen quite a bit of rain over the last few days, and we're not done yet. The totals below are as of 5 AM this morning. We could see an additional 1-3" across the area between now and Monday night.
As expected, the majority of the rain is staying over southern Missouri where flood watches and warnings are abundant. In Mid-MO, areas along and south of HWY 50 are to watch for any minor flooding. As more rain is likely this weekend, flood watches are warnings are in effect until tomorrow, and if they're not, they will likely be extended.
Today will be the driest day within this active period. The majority of the rain will continue to stay south, so we could all just see on-and-off light rain showers. Most of Saturday will be dry, cloudy & breezy at times. Temperatures this afternoon could get up into the middle 50s, which is actually average for Columbia in mid-March.
Today will likely be the driest day within this stretch. We have a few chances for some light rain, but the majority will stay over southern Missouri. However, that rain is expected to move toward us overnight, and winds will pick up, too. Details on @KOMUnews at 6 & 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/SankcBD6Jx— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 13, 2021
INCREASING WIND + RAIN TONIGHT
Overnight, a low pressure system will finally push this stationary front out of the mid-Mississippi Valley, but once it does, rain chances will amp up tomorrow as this system finishes dumping rain on us. Overnight, as this approaches us, winds will increase, potentially gusting up to 40 MPH tomorrow afternoon. The bulk of tomorrow's rain should fall in the afternoon & evening.
My advice this weekend is to monitor the radar on the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App or right here on komu.com/interactive-radar so you can see what's happening in your area. Still bring the rain gear along, but prepare for heavy rain and gusty winds tomorrow.
Also, this is your reminder to set the clocks forward an hour tonight! We skip from 2 to 3 AM tonight as we enter Daylight Savings Time. Today's sunset is around 6:15 PM, where tomorrow's won't occur until after 7 PM.
A LOOK AHEAD
Another rain chance is possible on Wednesday, St. Patrick's Day, that could last into Thursday, as well. By the end of the week, Mid-MO looks to enter a warm & calm weather pattern.