We’ve been cloudy and cool for the last few days and it doesn’t look like much is changing for our weekend forecast.
I just watched Alex Trebek's last episode of Jeopardy. The show ended with a wonderful tribute to Alex.My tribute to Alex, tonight's forecast graphic. Thank you for bringing knowledge to our homes everyday, Alex! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/sEMJhJVbEW— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 8, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will feature high pressure building into the upper Midwest, but it will do little to nothing for our forecast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, though a few slivers of sunshine will be possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s.
Sunday will feature more cloud cover with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s.Some sunshine does look possible once again, but we will remain largely cloudy as a low pressure system passes across Texas into the deep south. Precipitation is not expected to reach the state of Missouri with this low, but there will be snow across portions of Texas and Oklahoma
LOOKING AHEAD
A ridge will build out to the west and push east through the early and middle part of next week. This ridge will also allow for much more sunshine! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 40s and temperatures will continue to increase for Wednesday and could be near 50°.
It looks like the pattern will start to shift towards the end of the week bringing slightly cooler air