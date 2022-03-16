Mid-Missouri has been on a very mild stretch of weather this week. The mild conditions are going to continue for Thursday, but rain chances are going to return late Thursday night and continue into Friday.
SAINT PATRICK’S DAY FORECAST
Cloud cover will start to increase through the day as mild temperatures continue. Morning temperatures will be near 50° with highs warming to the middle 70s in the afternoon.
The day is looking dry, with a very low chance of an isolated shower by evening. Rain chances will increase late in the night into early Friday.
TRACKING RAIN & A MUCH COOLER FRIDAY
Rain chances will start to increase in the late night hours on Thursday and continue into Friday as a cold front slowly slides through the state.
Rain is expected to be widespread and prolonged through the day, and the trend is to be a washout. That being said, there may be some moments where there is some dry time.
Temperatures are expected to fall through the day. The high temperature is expected to occur when the clock strikes midnight, at this point we will be in the lower 50s. Temperatures are then expected to fall into the upper 40s in the morning and slowly fall to the middle 40s for the afternoon.
Rainfall is expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours with temperatures continuing to fall. As temperatures fall, a snowflake or two could mix into the rain. Even if this does happen, it won’t accumulate.
Rainfall will come to an end in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Rainfall totals are generally expected to be around 0.5-1” with locally higher amounts possible.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures are going to rebound as we head into the weekend with highs returning to the 60s. The warm weather is expected to continue into the very early part of next week before more rain and thunderstorm chances return along with some cooler air.