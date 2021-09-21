Last night’s cold front brought some downpours to central Missouri and much cooler air. The rain is long gone, but the cooler air will be in place through the week.
Rainfall totals from last night exceeded my expectations, but that isn't a complaint! This was much needed moisture in #MidMo. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/bGy7aBP52d— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 21, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Mother nature is paying attention to the calendar! Wednesday is the first day of fall and it might be time to find those jackets. Morning temperatures will be near 50° with rural areas in the 40s. Temperatures will warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon under abundantly sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday morning will likely be our first morning in the 40s since May 30th. Highs are expected to warm to the middle 70s in the Afternoon
Highs temperatures will take a climb on Friday to the lower 80s before a cold front arrives Friday night. This front is expected to bring extra cloud cover, but it will be lacking moisture so rain is unlikely.
Temperatures will briefly cool on Saturday before returning to the middle and upper 80s on Sunday and Monday.