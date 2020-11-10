The severe weather threat has diminished and we will continue to dry out over the next several hours as temperatures fall
Temperatures are dropping and will continue to do that through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Here's the hour by hour forecast #MidMoWx #MoWx #midMOwx pic.twitter.com/JMmLgoMIxX— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 10, 2020
Return to average
Temperatures will be much cooler for Wednesday, but in reality they are just going to be much closer to average. The average high for this time of the year is 56°. The average low for this time of the year is 37°.
Wednesday will start in the lower 30s, but with the help of abundantly sunny skies temperatures are set to warm into the middle 50s by the afternoon and evening.
Ending the week
Temperatures are expected to warm back to the lower 60s on Thursday, but the warm up will stop there as another cold front is set to arrive Thursday night.
This cold front will allow for a push of cooler air to arrive for Friday. Out the door, morning temperatures will be back in the lower 30s with highs only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Additionally skies will be increasing in cloud cover through the day.
Rain is set to return to the forecast late Friday night through Saturday. Rain is most likely in the morning hours, with drier and cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will likely reach the upper 50s.
The ups and downs of the forecast will continue into the weekend and early next week. Stay tuned!