The warm weather has officially moved on leaving us with below average temperatures (average high: 69° average low: 37°). Tonight we’re under a freeze watch due to the significantly cooler temperatures when compared to the 80s we saw most of last week. The breeze conditions will also begin to float into the calmer side shifting gears into a more dominant NW flow.
TOMORROW:
Temperatures only reach as high as the low 50s here in central Missouri with clouds to go with it. These cooler temperatures will only continue through Saturday night with a projected low to be in the lower 30s! If you’ve got a garden or plants outside you might want to consider covering them or bringing them inside!
LOOKING AHEAD:
By the start of next week, we will get closer to average, but still be just shy of that 69° mark. Then we have another chance of some showers going into Tuesday night and for most of Wednesday. There’s still some uncertainty with how widespread these showers will be, but still expecting some to sprinkle through central Missouri. Once the showers pass, temperatures will return back to the low 70s to finish up next week!