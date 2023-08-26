After essentially a week of excruciating heat and high humidity, we finally have the opposite for this on the way! Today brought some much needed rain to central Missouri as well as helping us keep cool. While no more rain is expected after tonight, what we can expect are these temperatures to stick around!
TOMORROW:
Tomorrow is the day you want to get outside and do that much needed yard work! Low humidity and lower 80s is in the forecast, a much needed switch up. Partly cloudy conditions will be the primary sky condition, but the chances of any showers are next to 0.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Lower 80s stick around for the rest of the week, then by Friday we start to warm up a bit more. This coming weekend is looking to be a bit warmer than what this week holds, but nothing compared to what we just experienced. As of right now, no other chances of rain in the forecast.