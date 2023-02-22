A plentiful amount of rainfall came through today with some locations picking up over an inch of rain! This has shifted into our neighboring states leaving us high and dry for the remainder of our week.
Even with all the rain we still had high temperatures of 65°. This won’t remain the story as we go into tomorrow with a cold front making its way down the Midwest.
THURSDAY'S FORECAST:
With that cold front passing through Wednesday night, our temperatures will drop to below average until we start the weekend. Highs only break the upper 30’s to low 40’s with wind to make it feel even chillier. Abundant sunshine will also be in the forecast to help with those wind chills and get rid of the squishy feeling in the yard!
LOOKING AHEAD:
Once that cooler air moves out the warm air returns by the weekend. Highs getting into the 50s and back to the 60s by the start of next week! Though with these warmer temperatures we won’t be able to escape the rain with confidence growing in the chance of more showers starting next week.