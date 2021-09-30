The new drought monitor was released today and it shows the need for rainfall across as dry conditions continue to expand across the state. Luckily, we do have rain chances in the forecast over the next several days. This rainfall won’t solve the problem, but it will help.
Drought Monitor: Almost all of our viewing area is "abnormally dry." Parts of southern Missouri are now in a "moderate" drought.Last week ~40% of the state was "abnormally dry" and 0% of the state was in a moderate drought. This week it's ~51% & ~2.3%#MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/iC3w5ji4IX— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 30, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday looks fairly similar to today with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover in the morning with increasing rain chances into the afternoon and evening. You can expect plenty of dry time through the day, but you’ll want to keep the rain gear handy.
Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s for the afternoon with those passing showers. High school football games will need to watch this and you’ll want to pack the rain gear if you’re going to be supporting your local team. You likely won’t need it the whole time.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A very slow moving cold front will get closer to central Missouri on Saturday bringing increasing rain chances through the day. While I don’t expect a complete wash out, showers are very likely into the afternoon and evening. You’ll probably want ponchos for the Mizzou game.
Rain chances will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Passing showers can be expected through Sunday with more dry time and gradually cooler air filtering in. Some sunshine will be possible late in the day.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rainfall totals will generally be around 1” are anticipated. Locally lower and higher amounts are expected with low end totals around 0.50” and high end totals around 2”.
LOOKING AHEAD
We’ll need to keep an eye on some energy across Illinois early in the week as it could bring additional cloud cover and possible rain chances to central Missouri. This energy will likely just sit in place and keep the forecast stagnant for days. The location of this low will determine how cloudy we stay.
Overall rain chances are looking low for next week with highs in the lower to middle 70s and lows in the middle 50s.