Fog has been slow to clear, but visibility is improving and will slowly continue to improve through the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm into the middle 40s this afternoon as sunshine starts to poke through the clouds.
11AM Tuesday Update: Fog is SLOWLY starting to clear as some locations see improvements to visibility.Fog will continue to slowly dissipate through the day with sunshine by the afternoon. Much more sunshine is forecasted for Wednesday & Thursday
Warming up
Overnight, a warm front will pass ushering in much warmer weather for the middle of the week. That warm up will be felt tonight with lows in the middle 30s and mostly clear skies. Very patchy fog will be possible, but it should not be widespread like this morning.
Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with highs reaching the lower 60s.
Thursday will be just as warm, in the lower 60s, with a few extra clouds through the day. Clouds will continue to build Thursday night ahead of our next system that arrives on Friday.
Tracking rain chances
Friday will start cloudy and mainly dry, but rain chances will likely increase by the middle of the day as a cold front gets closer. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s with temperatures falling into the evening.
Rainfall totals should be fairly light with this event, under 0.5” but the rainfall will be beneficial as dry conditions continue to set in.
Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s for Friday night.
Weekend forecast
The weekend outlook is much cooler and seasonal. Moisture associated with Friday’s front is expected to stick around on Saturday making for a cloudy and drizzly day. A few snow flurries may be possible as well as temperatures are expected to hold in the upper 30s. No accumulation is expected.
Sunday will be drier with a little more sunshine mixed in with the clouds. Highs once again are only expected to reach the upper 30s.
Looking ahead
Early next week temperatures are looking very seasonal for this time of the year. We’ll watch for precipitation chances in the middle of the week with highs around 40 and lows around 30.