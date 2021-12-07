As expected, dry air kept most of us from seeing flurries today, but a few flakes did fall and temperatures remained cold under cloudy skies.
Skies will slowly clear through the night and sunshine will return for Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the middle 20s with wind chills in the low 20s. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s under sunny skies.
A warm front will pass Wednesday night allowing for a brief increase in cloud cover and much warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be significantly warmer on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Cloud cover will increase for Friday and highs could be near a record, 69° (2020), but we’ll need to watch to see if cloud cover could limit temperatures.
We’ll also see a slight chance of a few rain showers on Friday and Friday night, very little is expected to fall across central Missouri.
We will be cooler for Saturday with highs in the 40s before warmer air returns for the rest of the weekend and next week.