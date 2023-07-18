Rainfall totals varied quite a bit across central Missouri over the last two days. Some folks so radar estimates over 2-4” leading to a few flash flood warnings, all of which have been allowed to expire
Measurement stations show the range of totals as well
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected across eastern Missouri on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These will be very isolated but could produce some heavy rain.
Temperatures will start near 70° and highs will warm into the lower 90s across central Missouri with highs reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach to the upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be another warm and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Friday will be cooler as the result of a cold front, but temperatures will start to warm up again heading into next week.