SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday was the warmest day of 2022 thus far with a high temperature of 85º. It is the warmest temperature we've felt since late September; more than 6 months ago.
A cold front will move through overnight into Monday morning.
There are two chances for storms overnight, the first is less likely to occur, but still worth mentioning due to the potential. All storms are expected to remain south of HWY 24.
1. After 8pm, storms may begin to fire in central Missouri ahead of the cold front which will still be located in western MO. Should these storm develop, they will be capable of large hail and strong to damaging winds.
2. After 11pm, as the cold front moves through central Missouri, showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop along the front, form a line, and move east as they sweep the area. These storms will also have the potential to tap into enough energy to turn severe due to large hail and damaging wind. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 2 for Sunday night, on the 0 to 5 scale, because there could be some issues and we want you to stay updated. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts like a NOAA Weather Radio and the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
MONDAY
Showers and storms may linger behind the cold front on Monday morning. The afternoon should be drier with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
TUESDAY
Much of the day will feature times of clouds and times of abundant sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 80s in the afternoon as winds gust around 30 mph from the south.
The cold front that moved through Monday morning has been holding to our south, but will now push back north as a warm front, hence the warm day.
Tuesday night, after 10pm, we will be watching for a storm complex in Kansas. Should that complex form and hold together, it may push into central Missouri in the overnight hours and bring showers an thunderstorms, potentially along with damaging wind.
WEDNESDAY
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. These storms may be able to turn severe with large hail, damaging wind and tornadic potential. We will be watching for all modes of severe weather as a cold front moves through.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 2 for Wednesday, on the 0 to 5 scale, because there could be some issues and we want you to stay updated.
LATE-WEEK
Thursday is looking rather sunny behind the active first half of the week. Winds may still gust around 30 mph as temperatures warm near 60º in the afternoon.
Friday has the markings of a partly sunny day, calmer, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday will be the warmer and drier of the two, so you may want to plan outdoor festivities on Saturday rather than Sunday. Temperatures look to reach the lower 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Easter Sunday looks chilly and rainy with temperatures largely in the 40s and some 50s.