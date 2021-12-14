WEDNESDAY’S OUTLOOK
Multiple records are in jeopardy for Wednesday! The first, is the record warmest low temperature. Currently the forecast for Wednesday is a low temperature near 59°, which would shatter the current record of 48° (1929).
This temperature is set to happen around midnight with temperatures warming into the morning hours.
The only thing that could keep this record from breaking would be an early cold frontal passage. The temperature still looks to be near 60° as we approach midnight and head into Thursday.
The second record that could be broken is the record high temperature, which is currently 70° (1948). The forecasted high is 74°
Beyond these “daily records” there are all time December records at risk too.
The record warmest low temperature for December is 61° (December 28, 1984).
The record for the warmest high temperature is 76° (December 8, 1991).
Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy through the day and it is looking to be a very windy day with winds out of the south gusting up to 40-50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible out west near Kansas City.
These winds are strong enough to displace loose lawn furniture and holiday decorations. Isolated power outages can’t be ruled out either, especially in locations that see higher gusts.
In addition to the wind and record breaking temperatures we will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
These storms will form ahead of a cold front and could produce some localized strong to severe wind gusts. Overall, the severe weather threat looks low, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.
Note that it will be windy regardless of the storms.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be cooler for the end of the week into the weekend, with much more typical December temperatures arriving.