The beginning of March was dry, but mid-March is making up for lost time. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move over central Missouri this week.
THE RAINDOWN FOR THE WEEK
SUNDAY NIGHT showers and rumbles of thunder will pass over central Missouri. Rain may be heavy at times. 0.5 to 1" is possible overnight.
Winds will gust up to 40 mph.
Rain should exit to the east near sunrise, which is close to 7am now that we are in Daylight Saving Time.
MONDAY will have dry time the rest of the morning and we may even get some sunshine in the midday and afternoon.
MONDAY EVENING, close to sunset, we are anticipating showers and thunderstorms mainly north of HWY 50. We don't expect severe weather at this time, but lightning is possible along with heavy downpours. These will push out by the end of the evening.
Another 0.25 to 1" is possible under these showers and storms depending on how heavy the rain becomes.
TUESDAY should be dry but we'll likely see more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be near 60º to start the week.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY will have more rain as a new low pressure system pushes in from the west. Expect rain throughout St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday and lingering showers at least into the morning on Thursday.
This two-day shower may produce 1-2" of rainfall.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND should be dry with plenty of sunshine from high pressure on SATURDAY as we begin astronomical spring.
Overall, temperatures should be fairly seasonal to above average this week.