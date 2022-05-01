I hope you enjoyed the dry time and sunshine over the weekend. You'll see lots of cloud cover and a few storms in the week ahead.
Monday will begin dry and with some morning sun. Clouds will quickly increase as we head into midday. Showers will arrive in the afternoon.
In the evening, even more energy will move in from the west creating an environment for thunderstorms.
Storm development would create heavier rainfall atop an already saturated ground. This will lead to a flash flood risk. We will also be watching for damaging wind and large hail within evening thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and midnight. The risk for any of this severe weather is mainly for areas south of I-70.
Rain will then push out overnight, but we will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with high temps roughly 10-degrees below average for this time of year, only reaching the lower 60s.
Wednesday is also expected to be dry and mostly cloudy; warmer with high temps in the upper 60s.
A stormy day is on tap for Thursday with daytime showers and thunderstorms dominating much of the day thanks to a passing low pressure system.
A few showers may linger into Friday, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s.
Saturday will kick off an expected dry and warmer weekend with highs in the 70s.
The second week of May is already looking warm with highs in the 70s and 80s and chances for showers and thunderstorms.