Ready for more clouds and rain, along with cool temperatures? Don't expect warm, 70 degrees temps until sometime over this upcoming weekend.
Monday saw afternoon showers. In the evening even more atmospheric energy will move in from the west creating an environment for thunderstorms, possibly strong ones.
Storm development would create heavier rainfall atop an already saturated ground. This will lead to a flash flood risk. We will also be watching for damaging wind and large hail within evening thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and midnight. The risk for any of this severe weather is mainly for areas south of I-70.
Rain will then push out overnight, but we will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with high temps roughly 10-degrees below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday is looking to begin with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Rain chances will increase overnight. Warmer with high temps in the upper 60s.
A stormy day is on tap for Thursday with daytime showers and thunderstorms dominating much of the day thanks to a passing low pressure system. Still, a couple hours of dry time will be possible. There will be a nearby warm front forecast to advance over central-southern Missouri, so we will have to monitor for severe weather chances.
A few showers may linger into Friday, otherwise it will be a cloudy day with highs in the middle 60s.
Saturday will kick off an expected dry and warmer weekend with highs in the 70s.
The second week of May is already looking warm with highs in the 70s and 80s and chances for showers and thunderstorms.