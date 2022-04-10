April in Mid-MO commonly means the chances of thunderstorms, and we will be in no shortage of these throughout the next couple of days. Along with the thunderstorms, temperatures will be quite warm for April with highs into the 70s and even the 80s.
SUNDAY
Temperatures take a jump from yesterday, highs will be well into the 70s. A few locations over western Missouri might reach into the 80s this afternoon.
The temperatures will be aided by the return of breezy conditions. Wind gusts could approach 35mph today. These winds will be out of the south, which will help to bring our temperatures into the 70s.
If you have any plans during the day on Sunday, they will be fine. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon, but any thunderstorm chance will hold off until after sunset.
SUNDAY NIGHT
We are in a Storm Mode 2 (0 to 5 scale) for tonight into tomorrow morning. This means there could be some issues, and you will want to stay updated with us.
After sunset, isolated thunderstorms will begin developing along a cold front roughly along and south of Hwy 24. These storms could produce some large hail and damaging winds, a tornado can not be ruled out but the threat is low. Not everybody will see a storm, this threat is isolated.
Storms become more numerous towards midnight south of I-70, although the severe threat will begin to wane into the early morning hours. These will be loud storms, with frequent lightning and thunder.
By morning rush hour, we will see lingering showers but the thunderstorm threat is off to our south and east. These showers could linger through the morning hours, but nothing in the way of thunderstorms.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Once the rain moves out on Monday, there will be a break in the thunderstorm activity between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night. This will allow temperatures on Tuesday to soar into the 80s for most of Mid-MO, so it will be quite warm.
Attention focuses to the west, where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather including Kansas City. These storms will approach central Missouri after sunset. If these storms develop, right now that is not quite certain, a few could be strong to severe during the overnight hours.
Our main thunderstorm chance arrives on Wednesday as the cold front makes its way into Missouri. These thunderstorms could be strong to severe.
It is important to note this is still 4 days away, a lot will change. For example, there are questions on when exactly the thunderstorms will develop. This question is crucial to the intensity of these thunderstorms. Definitely something to keep an eye on, but nothing to panic over. Keep updated with KOMU 8 as we approach the event for further clarification on the details.
THURSDAY-WEEKEND
Once the front moves through Wednesday, a much quieter weather pattern will settle in. Temperatures cool into the 50s and 60s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows.
Into Easter weekend, a slight chance of rain is possible, otherwise Easter will be on the slightly cool side with highs in the upper 50s.