Winds will calm down overnight and Friday will see increasing clouds, though rain will hold off mostly until Saturday. The forecast is coming into better focus now that this system is over the Plains to our west and a low pressure system is developing in the South.
WEEKEND RAIN
FRIDAY will be mostly dry. There is a slight chance for a shower or a few sprinkles south of HWY 50 in the afternoon and evening hours.
The cold front dominating our forecast over the weekend will actually be directly overhead on Friday, but the moisture convergence won't be strong enough yet. For that, we need to wait for a low pressure system to get closer on Saturday.
For now, SATURDAY morning looks mainly dry and cloudy. In the afternoon a low pressure center will move along the cold front, which will be situated just south of I-44, and bring widespread showers to central Missouri.
Locations closer to I-44 are expected to see a slightly more intense rainfall due to the better instability overhead.
Rain will largely push out overnight into SUNDAY. A few lingering showers or sprinkles will still be possible on Sunday morning.
Total rainfall accumulation will be between 0.25" to 0.50" for most areas. Those closer to I-44 may receive 1" to 2" due to the increased rainfall intensity closer to the boundary and attendant low pressure center.
THANKSGIVING WEEK
MONDAY look dry as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will be seasonally cool for this time of year.
More rain is expected on TUESDAY due to another low pressure system. These can be tricky to nail down specifics this far out, so stay tuned. At this time I expect rain to begin Tuesday afternoon and exit WEDNESDAY morning, but that can certainly change.
THANKSGIVING THURSDAY is looking like a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures topping off above average in the upper 50s. However, much of the late-week forecast will depend on how the low pressure system for Tuesday and Wednesday develops. Stay tuned.