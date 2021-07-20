Weather will remain fairly quiet for the next few days as high pressure centers over Iowa and the Midwest.
Near normal highs for now, but warmer and more humid starting this weekend. Next week looks hot!On average, heat indices this weekend and next week will range from 95 to 105 in central Missourihttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KMxqbimPYm— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 20, 2021
The upcoming weekend will certainly be warmer and continues the dry weather trend with little to no opportunity for rain until Sunday or Monday when an upper-level passes overhead.
Climatologically, this upcoming stretch of the summer from late July into early August is the warmest time of the year for Missouri. Now that we are using the new 30-year climate normal (1991-2020) the trends are for an even warmer late July stretch
Next week will be very warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 90s, several degrees above normal for this time of year. Heat index values will be greater than 95 degrees. There may be some hit or miss rain chances.