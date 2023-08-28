Throughout the rest of this evening, temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 70s with low humidity.
Tonight temps drop to the lower 60s. Light jackets may be needed early on Tuesday morning, but you can ditch the jackets in the afternoon as highs reach the middle 80s.
There is also the possibility for some areas to receive patchy fog early tomorrow morning. Consider adding a few extra minutes onto commute time.
A cold front will pass tomorrow, which will bring some cooler temps for Wednesday. There is also a very slim chance for rain, but many will remain dry.
Expect cooler temps for the remainder of the week, but the 90s return this weekend.