Very warm conditions are expected Thursday across the Midwest and Central Plains.
The Midwest and ENTIRE Central Plains are forecast to be near, or break record highs, including Columbia, MOColumbia's record is 72 degrees, set in 1917 #mowx pic.twitter.com/i5UM95JKfl— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 2, 2021
An airmass responsible for near-record highs will be over head for the next two days before cooler weather spills back in this weekend.
Daytime temps will quickly rise out form the 50s this morning (yes, that was the morning temp on December 2nd) and jump to near 70 degrees. Columbia's record highs is 72 degrees, set in 1917.
Conditions are expected to remain mild tonight, cooling only slightly so Friday will also be another very mild day with highs in the upper 60s.
A cold front will pass through the region Friday night leading to chillier conditions this weekend. There will also be a chance for rain Sunday. Temps this weekend will be near 50 Saturday and in the middle 50s Sunday.
Next week still has some uncertainties, especially on Tuesday. As of now, expect clouds and rain with temps early next week generally in the 40s.