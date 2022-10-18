A few very chilly days are here mid-week before temps return to the 70s and possibly the 80s this weekend.
Get ready for a VERY chilly day. Tuesday is starting in the middle 20s, near a record low. The record in Columbia is 25 degrees. Wind chills are in the 10s.
Today's daytime highs will not make it out of the 40s and 'feels-like' temps will mainly 'feel' like we are in the upper 30s this afternoon.
Freeze warnings were issued for Missouri overnight through Tuesday morning. We do expect these warnings to be issued again for Wednesday morning as temps tonight will drop in the lower 20s, again near record lows. Wednesday record low is 22 degrees.
It really is like a pendulum, the weather is...You push temps in one extreme direction and it then sloshes the other extreme direction.
Temps will really warm later this week and by the weekend we could nearly reach 80 degrees! This warming trend will also come with breezy conditions, becoming gusty on Sunday.
You will have to hold your breathe a little longer for rain in Missouri. It appears that Monday of next week will feature a cold front and associated thunderstorms which could bring nearly an inch of rain. There are several other chances for rain next week, too.