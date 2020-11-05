Settle in for warm weather to continue into next week. In fact, it will get even warmer when you consider low temperatures gaining another 10º this weekend, only cooling to around 60º. Most records will not be broken, but Monday certainly could tie or break two temperature records for the day.
Temperatures will be 15-20º above average through the weekend. A cold front will bring showers and a few storms on Tuesday followed by cooler (more-seasonal) temps starting Veterans Day next Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TeRN05QUj3— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) November 6, 2020
WINDS
Winds will gust to around 25 mph on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
COOLING DOWN AGAIN
After a stretch of warm weather, a cold front and strong trough are expect to push through on Tuesday, November 10, and bring us back to the reality of November weather... for the most part.
After a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, the sun will shine again for Veteran's Day on Wednesday with seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.