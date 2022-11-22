Temperatures will continue to warm up this week and the afternoon will feel much more mild.
Yesterday, we soared to a high of 59 degrees! So naturally if the warming trend is still expected to continue then we should reach the 60s today.
Try and get outside today and tomorrow if you can! Temps during the next two afternoons will reach the lower 60s!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Fzy5MCJVTA— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 22, 2022
Wednesday also appears very mild and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
We now do include rain chances for Thanksgiving Day and possibly at times this weekend, too.
Thanksgiving Day - expect lots of clouds with temps reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. As for the rain, the best chances for rain will be in the afternoon and the evening. This rain will be as an area of low pressure passes to our south, so the north/south spread of the Low's track could determine whether or not we have a little rain or widespread rain.
There is some newer data coming in suggesting the upper level portion of the system 'occludes', or gets cut off from the jet stream and stalls for a day or two. This will allow for another rain chance on Saturday of the weekend and possibly Sunday if the system is delayed even longer.
Heading into next week, the weather appears to change once again around midweek with a strong cold front which will send temps from the 50s/60s down to the 30s/40s for the first days of December.