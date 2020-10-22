A warm front will move through Missouri this morning, clearing any rain and cloud cover from the last several days. Breezy winds will push a very warm air mass in Missouri where temps will reach the 80s one final time on October 2020.
Dense Fog Advisory
Much of central and northern Missouri was put under a dense fog advisory until 7am Thursday morning due to a thick fog creating low visibility on roadways. This fog should all clear by 8am.
(4:30am) Still dealing with fog this morning, especially over northern MissouriThis stuff is quickly clearing up with a new, south breeze. Fog all gone by 8am #mowx pic.twitter.com/DTWBYUpenr— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 22, 2020
Nearing Records
Columbia's record high for Thursday's date is 88 degrees set in 1899. We do not expect to break this record temperature, but a rule forecasters follow this time of year is a temperature "pendulum swing" where +25 degree above-normal temps are often followed by -25 degree below-normal temperatures.
Thursday's high in the middle 80s will be followed by temps only in the 40s Friday.
Sunny with highs in the 80s today (left)Nearly 40 degrees colder Friday morning with showers and storms, highs only in the 40s tomorrow (right)#mowx #autumnweather @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/f0G2l3GiWC— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 22, 2020
Rainfall Amounts
The much needed rainfall continued yesterday and central Missouri has totaled 1.00" to 3.00" accumulation since Sunday. This rain has significantly improved rainfall numbers for this month. While dry today, more rain is expected Friday and early next week.
Weekend Outlook
While dry and sunny today, Friday will be cold, cloudy and rainy. This rain should exit Friday afternoon leaving drier conditions Saturday. Temperatures will only be in the 40s Friday, lower 50s Saturday.
A new storm system arrives Sunday and brings some weird weather for early next week. Snow showers may even reach the far northern parts of Missouri Tuesday.
NOTE: We are not anticipating any snow (or winter weather) in central Missouri next week.