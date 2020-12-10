TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

What a beautiful day of weather we had yesterday. Did you get outside, or maybe see the sunset? December can throw us some great weather.

Thursday - Chasing another record high temp

Believe it or not, the computer models we use to forecast for you are significantly underdoing the warm temps expected over Missouri this week. Yesterday was an example of this, reaching a high of 66 degrees in Columbia.

Nearing a record high today in Columbia. Temps in the upper 60sMost of our December temp records range from 70-74 degrees, so this colder one could be done #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/U8DZ0ok0G9 — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 10, 2020

This is actually one of the cooler record highs for December. Most records for this month range from 70 to 75 degrees, meaning today's record high does not fully fit the statistical mean and should be higher.

Rain returns Friday - Weekend chills are back

Starting around lunch-time Friday, rain will move into central Missouri. This rain will continue into the night, eventually ending Saturday morning. Right now, it does appear there will be enough moisture lingering to allow for a few snow flurries Saturday night.

Rain will return to Missouri on FridayColumbia will be dry for most of the morning, rain will begin around lunch-time and continue into Saturday #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/L3mKck1s0C — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 10, 2020

Rainfall amounts will be copious during the 24-hour deluge. Computer models estimate around 0.50" to 1.00" rainfall will be received by most in central Missouri through Saturday evening

Wind chills over the weekend will be rather brisk...

Saturday's average wind chill: 30 degrees

Sunday's average wind chill: 27 degrees

Mizzou vs Georgia, will weather be a factor?

It certainly could be! Windy, cold, rainy games always make for a fun time on the gridiron. Remember the 2009 Mizzou/Nebraska game? Each team punted 8 times...Nearly landed in our favor!

Kickoff is at 11:00am with temps in the upper 30s and west-northwest winds of 10-20 mph. There will be some rain in the area, but is expected to be drier in the afternoon.