A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows.
A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
Get ready for a major cold snap beginning Friday. Morning temps tomorrow will be in the upper 10s with wind chills on average feeling like 5 to 15 degrees. Afternoon temperatures are not any better...Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 20s. The record coldest daytime high is 27 degrees, set in 1903.
This weekend will be very cold and at times windy, therefore chilly. Even with lots of sunshine, morning temps will drop in the upper 10s with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Slightly warmer highs on Sunday.
Next week appears much warmer and temperatures will be back to more normal highs in the lower 50s, mornings in the upper 30s.. If you are planning to host, or travel on Thanksgiving Day ready for some rain! As of now, rain showers are possible on Thursday and Friday of next week. We could even see some rain over next weekend.