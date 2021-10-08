Homecoming weekend for Mizzou will be a warm one and possibly near record highs across the region!
Temperatures will soar today as a new air mass moves over Missouri and kicks temps in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. While not windy today, the breeze will be out from the south and could be breezy at times this weekend, gusting to 30-35mph over the weekend.
Columbia 's record high on Saturday is 91 (1893) and on Sunday is 92 (1963). Depending on the track of our next upcoming storm system and cloud-cover, we could rise to near 90 degrees this weekend. The record highest minimum temperature (or highest low temp) is 66 degree Sunday morning. We are forecast to only drop to 68.
MONDAY'S STORMS COULD BE STRONG
We will be closely watching our next round of storms forecast to move through the region. As of onw, we are expecting mainly just showers and heavy storms which could produce heavy rainfall.
Severe weather ingredients are expected to remain south of I-44 where a warm front generally will be located. Gusty winds and small hail may still be possible in storms over central Missouri Monday.