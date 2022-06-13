Dangerous heat and humidity are here as a record-setting airmass moves over the region this week.
Below are tips on how to stay safe during this dangerous heat wave.
Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week, but be advised this will be one of the hottest and highest head index days we've had in quite a while.
There are slight chances for storms this morning as a warm front passes to our north. Most will just see cloud cover. Temps will already be in the 80s this morning at 7am.
By this afternoon, temps will soar as sunshine returns and with a gusty south wind, highs will reach the upper 90s. The record is 100º, set in 1953. Heat index values will range from 107-110 and will not fall below 98 for a heat index until 9pm.
Please find ways to take break if you are working outside and drink plenty of water, more than usual. Avoid long periods of sun exposure. Check on those without means of air conditions. DO NOT leave kids, or pets in cars.
As mentioned earlier, Monday will be the warmest day of the week, but Tuesday is comparable with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices near 105-108.
The trends continue to be less hot/humid for the remainder of the week and a passing cold front Wednesday night may help chip away at this airmass, too! There will be a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night.
Don't expect a return to normal temps for this time of year...Highs will still reach 90 degrees or greater from Thursday through the weekend, but conditions will not be as humid.