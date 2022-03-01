A big jump in temperatures over the next few days will not only feel great, but will be near record highs for this time of year.
March 1st and 2nd features records of 77 (2006) and 78 (1992) degrees, respectively. (both were leaning la Nina years, by the way)
Today is also the first day of what we call meteorological spring, or the calendar start of spring - March , April and May. We can measure climate in 90-day patterns like this, not just based off the solstice and equinox. The Spring equinox is March 20th.
SIGNS OF SPRING: Look for snow flowers, buds on trees and more birds scavenging for thatch for their nests
Another great sunny, warm day Wednesday will push us near record highs, again. High temps tomorrow will reach the middle 70s before cooling in the 50s for Thursday.
Anther warming trend is expected, including channels of Gulf, spring-like moisture by this weekend as an upper-level trough develops over the Rocky mountains - causes stormy conditions when atmospheric troughs are to our immediate west.
Weekend Weather
There will be several chances for rain over the upcoming weekend. Light showers will be possible Friday night. Another chance for rain and thunderstorms will be Saturday afternoon. We will watch this Saturday round for severe weather.
Sunday and Monday will be much cooler and will lead to light, scattered rain chances as temperatures fall in the 40s/50s early next week.